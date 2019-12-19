Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

