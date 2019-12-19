Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.33), 67,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 47,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.33).

The firm has a market cap of $98.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.26.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST)

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

