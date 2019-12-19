Helen A. Weir Purchases 4,127 Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Shares of LON CINE traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 221 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Cineworld Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.66. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CINE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.45 ($4.02).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

