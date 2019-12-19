Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01175323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

999 (999) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025577 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,041,121 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.