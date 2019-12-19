Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,680. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

