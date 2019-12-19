HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Tops $148,338.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 3% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $148,338.00 and $4,178.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.