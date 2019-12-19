Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

HTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

