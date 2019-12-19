Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of HCAT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 23,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,823. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

