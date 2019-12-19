Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $784,053.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.