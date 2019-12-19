GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.45. GWA Group shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 380,602 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The company has a market cap of $907.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.37.

About GWA Group (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.