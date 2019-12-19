Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 2,113,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 637,876 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

