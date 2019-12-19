GUD (ASX:GUD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.12

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.26. GUD shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 313,531 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$11.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

GUD Company Profile (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

