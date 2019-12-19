Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report $54.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.82 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $205.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.96 million to $207.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $267.41 million, with estimates ranging from $262.88 million to $270.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

In other Guardant Health news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $279,519.36. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $391,894.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,544 shares of company stock worth $8,655,367. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

