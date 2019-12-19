Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $16.17. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

