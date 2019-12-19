GTN (ASX:GTN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.67 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.67 ($0.47), approximately 253,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.57.

About GTN (ASX:GTN)

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.