Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.01 ($1.43) and last traded at A$2.02 ($1.43), 266,552 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.03 ($1.44).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.05.

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th.

