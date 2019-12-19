Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.83.

NYSE:GPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,207 shares of company stock worth $11,493,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,407,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

