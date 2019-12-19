Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.
Green Dot stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 2,855,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $84.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,945,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,188,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
