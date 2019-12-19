Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Green Dot stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 2,855,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,945,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,188,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

