Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 308,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

