Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 97,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 129,445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $700,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

