Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $1,447,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 116.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400,491 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

