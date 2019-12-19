Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Releases Earnings Results

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 72.92 ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON GDWN traded down GBX 620 ($8.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,920 ($38.41). 48,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805. Goodwin has a 12 month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,700 ($48.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,407.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,380.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.01 million and a PE ratio of 19.52.

In other Goodwin news, insider John Connolly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09), for a total value of £448,000 ($589,318.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

