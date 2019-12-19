Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €124.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.31 ($132.92).

LEG stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €104.55 ($121.57). 156,515 shares of the company traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.71.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

