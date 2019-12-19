GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $23,819.00 and $6,203.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00184956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01188048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.