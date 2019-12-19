Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.43. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,772,520 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James Monroe III purchased 221,606 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $86,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 4,134,656 shares of company stock worth $1,702,466 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Globalstar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 353,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,747 shares during the last quarter.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.