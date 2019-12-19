Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Price Down 0%

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.63, approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

