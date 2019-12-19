Gexan Market Capitalization Tops $25,517.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $25,517.00 and $12,088.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059492 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00601517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00239193 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004993 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00086736 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,671,092 coins and its circulating supply is 2,348,299 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

