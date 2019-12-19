GET Protocol Price Down 14.4% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $34,742.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.18 or 0.06638957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00028406 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

