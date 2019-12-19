Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.50. Geron shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 37,293 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

