Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

THRM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 191,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

