GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $47.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNFT. ValuEngine cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 45,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,020. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

