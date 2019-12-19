General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 1,418,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,065,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,959,000 after buying an additional 483,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

