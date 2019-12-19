Gemini Dollar Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00120275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,774,261 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

