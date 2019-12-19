Gear4music (LON:G4M) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

LON G4M traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257.50 ($3.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and a PE ratio of -367.86. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 162.50 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.43.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

