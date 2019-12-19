Gear4music (LON:G4M) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

LON G4M traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257.50 ($3.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and a PE ratio of -367.86. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 162.50 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.43.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.