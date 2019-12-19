Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. 1,355,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,749. Gartner has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Gartner by 16.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

