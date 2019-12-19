Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $26,524.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 52,875,913 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

