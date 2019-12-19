Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199 ($15.77).

GAMA stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,300 ($17.10). 38,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,126.38.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86).

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

