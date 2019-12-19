Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.15

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 8024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.