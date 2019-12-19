GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,567. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.33.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The company had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

