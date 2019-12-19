G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of G4S/ADR stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 19,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,267. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

