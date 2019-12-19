G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Trading 4.5% Higher

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.65 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.15 ($0.21), 57,820 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.45 ($0.20).

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G3 Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

