G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,992. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

