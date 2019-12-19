Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 348,292 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. 125,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,878. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

