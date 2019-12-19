FSA Group (ASX:FSA) Shares Up 3.3%

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.26 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), 51,036 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.22 ($0.87).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 774.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

About FSA Group (ASX:FSA)

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.