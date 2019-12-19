FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.35

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.52. FRONTEO shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%.

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

