Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.94 or 0.06323976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026018 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

