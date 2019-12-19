First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. 68,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,905. The stock has a market cap of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 93,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

