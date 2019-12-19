Financial Contrast: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73% Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58%

20.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 384.38 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -9.51

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cortexyme and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.70%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

