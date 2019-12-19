Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.03

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.031 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $12.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ONEQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.50. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.43. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $243.01 and a 12 month high of $348.87.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

