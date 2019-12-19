Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.45 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.28), 278,855 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 84,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.32).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $231.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

About Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

